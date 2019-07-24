ETEA online registration for medical entrance test progressing

PESHAWAR: The Education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) has started online registration of the applicants for the medical entrance test-2019 to be held on August 25.

In the last one week, more than 28,000 male and female applicants have got registered.

The ETEA medical entrance test registration was started on July 17. The test will be conducted at air-conditioned halls. The applicants have been given the right to register by own choice at nearest halls without any restrictions of domiciles and secondary boards concerned.

For the test, more than 40 wedding halls have been booked in seven regional centres, i.e. Peshawar, Mardan, Malakand, Swat, Hazara, Kohat and Dera Ismail Khan. Around 28,000 accounts have been created so far and four helpline numbers remain active even after office hours till late at night for any queries: These are 0346-947 1028, 0316-181 6373, 0304-934 6772 and 0311-393 9440. An email address, [email protected] has also been prominently displayed on the registration website. A statement said the candidates should forward their issues such as wrong name, CNIC, date of birth, domicile to the email ID for timely correction. Applicants not only from almost all districts but having domicile certificates of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and residing in Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad can also register themselves online on the given website, http:/ /kmuadmissions.pk. Scratch cards amounting to Rs2500 are available in 22 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 24 branches as well as from Islamabad and Gilgit of MCB Bank Ltd from 9 am to 5 pm on working days. The candidates can select any of the examination halls and any of the regions as his/her test centre. There is no restriction on the selection of a centre/city as far as domicile or the examination board is concerned, the statement concluded.