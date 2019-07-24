Three members of gang involved in int’l robberies arrested

The District East police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three of the eight members of a gang for their alleged involvement in various cases of robberies in different countries, including Pakistan, Italy, Turkey and Saudia Arabia.

District East SSP Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, while addressing a press conference at his office on Wednesday, told the reporters that the ringleader, Ali Irani, was arrested along with his two companions, Raza Irani and Adnan Jafri.

He claimed that the gang was involved in over 200 criminal cases in Karachi, adding that the gang members were also involved in various robbery cases in other countries.

The officer said that they used to hire vehicles on rent to carry out criminal activities, adding that the gang was also involved in robbing cash from money exchangers and banks.

The police also claimed to have also recovered fake police identity cards, Rs300,000 cash, police uniforms, police caps, nine cars and fake police registration number plates from the suspects.

The gang members used to enter Pakistan through illegal routes, and they used to escape to Iran after committing crimes, the officer said. Cases against them have been registered while an investigation is underway.