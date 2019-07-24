IBA Sukkur, OGDCL organises merit-cum-need based National Talent Hunt Program

Sukkur: IBA Sukkur University, with the collaboration of Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd. (OGDCL), has been conducting its flagship program OGDCL National Talent Hunt Program for the past three years. Continuing the custom, Sukkur IBA University is re-launching the fully-funded scholarship for the year of 2019.

Under this merit-cum-need based scholarship program, 300 students from all across Pakistan are selected. The selection process is such that students attempt an admission test which is based on two subjects; English and Mathematics.

After the admission test, the qualified students’ list is put through a poverty filter. On the basis of both the admission test result and the financial status of the students, a final merit list is compiled and top 300 students are selected.

Those 300 students are brought over to Sukkur IBA University for a Foundation Semester with zero tuition fee, zero hostel fee, books provided for, and a monthly stipend of 5000 PKR. In this foundation semester of six months, students are rigorously taught in three subjects; English, Mathematics & ICT (Computer). Upon the completion of the foundation semester, top 100 students are selected to study in the Regular Bachelor program of their choice with the same perks of zero tuition fee, zero hostel fee, books provided for, and a monthly stipend of 5000 PKR.****