Wed Jul 24, 2019
OCC
Our crime correspondent
July 24, 2019

DIG headquarters assumes charge

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
July 24, 2019

Islamabad : Deputy Inspector General of Police Muhammad Saleem BPS 20 has assumed his responsibilities as DIG (Headquarters) Islamabad, here on Tuesday, the police spokesman said.

The officer joined Police Service of Pakistan as an ASP in 1999. During his tenure of service, the officer remained posted in District Ghotki, Shikarpur and Sukkur in the province of Sindh. In Punjab the officer remained posted as DPO Layyah, Bhakkar, Kasur and DG Khan.

The officer resolved that welfare and promotion of Police officials will be his top priority. He maintained that his doors are opened to help resolve their issues. He further said that regular orderly room will be held on weekly basis.

DIG Muhammad Saleem got a briefing from IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and assured him that as per his vision, he will perform his duties with utmost diligence and consciousness.

