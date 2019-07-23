Second phase of enrolment of out-of-school children launched

Islamabad : The federal government has launched the second phase of enrolment of out of school children in the federal capital.

A launching ceremony was held in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Under the enrolment drive, over 0.7 million children have so far been enrolled.

In the first phase, the children between the ages of five and seven years were enrolled, while in the second phase, the children between the ages of eight and 12 years are being enrolled.

Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, who was the chief guest during the launching ceremony, said the government was committed to bringing the out-of-school children to the school.

He said reforms were being introduced in seminaries in order to bring their students to the mainstream.

Meanwhile, the minister said the government was working on 10 points agenda for the promotion of book reading habits in the country.

"It is hoped that after the implementation of this 10 point agenda, not only book reading will improve but most of the problems faced by publishing industry will be resolved as well," he told a special meeting arranged by the National Book Foundation.

A large number of publishers and booksellers attended it.

The minister said the government would try to resolve the problems of publishers and booksellers.

"Educational institutions will be asked to purchase books for their libraries from the original publisher. At the government level, a culture of book gifts presentation will be promoted, while 2020 will be declared the Book Year," he said.

The minister said on the 'Iqbal Day', a book fair would be conducted, while the inclusion of publishing as a subject in the syllabus and courses with the collaboration of the HEC was also under consideration.