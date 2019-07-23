Murree becoming hub of gangsters

Rawalpindi : Hundreds of people including locals and visitors witnessed a horrifying clash between two groups of gangsters at Mall Road on Monday night.

The police kept silent spectator during the clash allowing the gangsters maintain their supremacy in the area, the locals said.

“Suddenly two groups identified as Boxer and GSF gangs equipped with lethal weapons, came in front of each other and opened firing,” the people witnessed the clash, said. The gangsters were about 40 from both sides, they added.

“Murree was a peaceful area in the country, thousands of people visited Murree with their families to spend holidays but it turned to fierce area due to irresponsible attitude of the area police,” the people visiting Murree, said.

Boxer and GSF gangs established in Murree to keep ascendancy in the area a few years back, the police sources said and added that many complaints against the gangsters are submitted every day from the visitors.

The Murree police, however, arrested ten gangsters after the clash, later, recovered arms and ammunition from the custody of three attackers from Mall Road and Ghorha Galli, said in the FIR No. 277 lodged on 22nd July (Monday).

ASP Murree could not be contacted due to her job activities, to know the real causes of growing up the gangsters in Murree.