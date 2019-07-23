Appointment of four VCs notified

LAHORE L: The Higher Education Department (HED), Punjab, on Tuesday issued appointment notifications of the vice chancellors (VCs) of four public sector universities of the province.

Prof Dr Shahid Kamal has been appointed as VC of Government College University (GCU), Faisalabad, Prof Dr Tariq Mahmood as VC of University of Narowal, Narowal, Prof Dr Shabbar Atiq as VC of University of Gujrat, Gujrat and Prof Dr Athar Mahboob as VC of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), Bahawalpur.

Seminar: Punjab University Institute of Education & Research (IER) organised a national seminar and roundtable discussion on “Teacher Education Programmes: HEC and government policies” here on Tuesday.

PU Dean Faculty of Education Prof Dr Abid Hussain Ch, Director IER Prof Dr Rafaqat Ali Akbar, former VC UoS Prof Dr Riaz Ul Haq Tariq, faculty members and educationists from various universities and academic institutions of the country were present.

The participants discussed provincial government teacher recruitment policy, future of teacher education programmes, HEC four-year degree programmes, teacher education and ADE & BS programmes at colleges. The speakers said teachers were considered the most important variable for success of the education system and no reform in education could be successful without considering the teacher education in the changing scenarios.

They said the quality of pre-service teacher education guarantees the quality of education by making future teachers competent in their subjects, modifies behaviours and create effective teaching skills among them. They lauded the efforts of PU IER for arranging such fruitful event.

sanitation: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Managing Director Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti Tuesday visited different areas of the city to monitor sanitation conditions.

General Manager Operations Sohail Anwar Malik and Albayrak GM Operations Usman Noori followed by other officials also accompanied the MD. While visiting Ferozpur Road, Shanghai Road, Bedian Bridge, Chungi Amar Sadhu, Nishtar Colony and Gulberg the MD had a chat with public and Lwmc workers in the field.

The MD directed to Turkish companies Albayrak and Ozpak to ensure all their resources, machinery and men power to work efficiently and to remain in field. He said, “To maintain cleanliness is our utmost priority and in this regard company is using all out resources to ensure effective cleanliness condition in the city”.

He further said in near future, the company would take further initiatives like implementation and execution of the 3R (Reduce Reuse & Recycle) strategy to provide a clean environment to the citizens of Lahore.

The GM operations said Lwmc has made extraordinary arrangements regarding sanitation conditions.