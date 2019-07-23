Imran has succeeded in getting Pakistan’s national narrative recognised, says Firdous Awan

Karachi: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan in his meeting with the USA President Donald Trump has become successful in getting recognized the national narrative of Pakistan.

The special assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting stated this on Tuesday while speaking at a press conference here at the regional office of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra).

The PM’s aide on media said that the American president’s move to offer mediation on the Kashmir problem was like giving recognition to the Pakistani viewpoint on the dispute.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had presented Pakistan’s national narrative before America as this narrative emerged successful as it enjoyed national backing.

She said that PM Khan had a successful meeting with the American President Trump as the Indian media suffered a massive blow owing to this meeting.

She acknowledged that the Pakistani media had positively projected the ongoing visit of America by PM Khan.

She said that prime minister had been on the mission of getting Pakistani identity and passport recognized the world over. She alleged that rulers of the past had done foreign tours to serve their own personal interests.

She said that PM Khan had got himself recognized as the ambassador and supporter of peace the world over.

Dr Awan said that Prime Minister Khan had defeated India on the diplomatic front. She said that PM in the past had repeatedly offered to India resumption of peaceful relations with its neighbour.

The PM’s aide said that Pakistan had earlier given befitting response to the Indian aggression after the Pulwama incident.

She said that the PM by returning to India the intruding Indian fighter pilot had made his vision of peace clear to the rest of the world. She said that release of the captured Indian pilot had resulted in Imran Khan receiving praise globally.

She was of the viewpoint that PM Khan in his meeting with the American president in the previous day had defeated the mindset of India doing the state-backed terrorism. She said that the Kashmir problem was the major bone of contention in the South Asian region. She said that Pakistan had secured a success as President Trump had recognized Kashmir as a dispute.

Dr Awan said that Pakistan recognized the offer of American president to mediate on the Kashmir dispute. She said that Pakistan’s role for bringing peace to Afghanistan was appreciated for the first time in the yesterday’s meeting between PM Khan and the American president. “Our version emerges victorious as world recognizes that Pakistan supports peace,” said the PM’s special assistant on Information.

She said that the true identity of Pakistani nation had been restored as the result of the Trump-Imran Khan meeting. She said that PM Khan’s priorities included transforming Pakistan’s negative image into a positive one.

She claimed that this was first visit of the United States by any Pakistani head of government in which no discussion had taken place on the issue of American aid for Pakistan. She said that only discourse, which had taken place during the visit of PM Khan was meant to protect the Pakistan’s national interests. Dr Awan said that America was strategic and trade partner of Pakistan.

She said that Pakistan’s identity had got strengthened due to the address of PM Khan to overseas Pakistanis in America.

She said that Pakistan received its majority share of remittances from the overseas Pakistanis settled in Aemrica. She said that leadership of the past had not possessed the ability to get their viewpoint recognized the world over.

She said that Pakistan had been opening its doors to the rest of the world for promoting tourism in the country. “Only personal interests were safeguarded in the past while today the national interests are only being protected. Now the clean and courageous leadership has been giving preference only to the national interests,” he said.

She said that during the past the national institutions had been made subservient to the personalities while the society had also witnessed the issue of inequality.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had ensured uniform application of law for everyone in the country. “The issue of inequality will be overcome as there will be uniform application of law for the prisons as well,” said Dr Awan.

She said that people had become estranged from the elements that had played with the interests of the country during the past. She said the Opposition would do mourning on its own acts on 25th July as people would remain indifferent to the call of the Opposition to observe black day on the same date.

She claimed that the move initiated to remove the incumbent chairman of Senate tantamount to attacking the federation.

Dr Awan was of the viewpoint that proceedings of the Senate were conducted in accordance with the Constitution and not on the wishes of the Opposition.

She said that present federal government had given Sindh Rs 200 billion as share of the province in the federal divisible pool as despite that Sindh government had not been providing basic facilities to people of the province.