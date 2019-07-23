What solution?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The US has sought Pakistan’s help to mediate between the Taliban and the US-backed Afghan government. Their agreement may end up harming the Afghan people if left at the mercy of the Taliban. How can we consider leaving the people of a nation to live under sub-human conditions and a medieval lifestyle that has no room in the twenty first century?
Would anyone consider living under such circumstances where your honour, respect, self-esteem and basic human decency is left at the mercy of a war lord who has no sense of the contemporary world?
Bahadar A Khan
Toronto
Canada
