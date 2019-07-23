close
Wed Jul 24, 2019
July 24, 2019

What solution?

Newspost

 
July 24, 2019

The US has sought Pakistan’s help to mediate between the Taliban and the US-backed Afghan government. Their agreement may end up harming the Afghan people if left at the mercy of the Taliban. How can we consider leaving the people of a nation to live under sub-human conditions and a medieval lifestyle that has no room in the twenty first century?

Would anyone consider living under such circumstances where your honour, respect, self-esteem and basic human decency is left at the mercy of a war lord who has no sense of the contemporary world?

Bahadar A Khan

Toronto

Canada

