UN nuclear watchdog chief Amano dies at 72

VIENNA: The head of the UN´s nuclear watchdog, Yukiya Amano, has died after suffering poor health for some time, the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Monday, as international tensions run high over Iran´s nuclear activities.

The long time Japanese diplomat, who was 72, held the IAEA´s top job since December 2009. "The secretariat of the International Atomic Energy Agency regrets to inform with deepest sadness of the passing away of Director General Yukiya Amano," the IAEA said in a statement.

It said that Amano died on July 18. But his family had only informed the IAEA late Sunday, "with the specific request not to disclose it until the family funeral had taken place on 22 July in a quiet atmosphere." No details were given about the cause of death, but Amano had been ill for some months.

During his 10 years at the helm, Amano oversaw the signing of a landmark deal in 2015 between Iran and six major powers -- Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the US -- under which the Islamic republic agreed to curb its nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.