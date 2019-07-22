Two killed in firing

PESHAWAR: Two people were killed and as many from the same family were wounded in firing on Inqilab Road in the limits of the Chamkani Police Station on Monday. According to the officials of the Rescue 1122, Zafar and Nisar were killed while one woman and her son identified as Umair were wounded in the firing. The officials said that the two deceased and the wounded were from the same family. Police were investigating the case to find out the motives. Meanwhile, another SHO of the Michini Gate Police Station, Shahenshah, was closed to police lines and Mohammad Shafiq was posted new SHO.