Rs2.5m distributed in Bara among families of martyred personnel

BARA: Khyber district administration distributed Rs2.5million among the children of martyred Khassadar and Levies personnel at Khyber House in Peshawar on Monday.

DC Mehmood Aslam Wazir arranged a ceremony, which was attended by officials, tribal elders and relatives of the martyred personnel. Mehmood Aslam Wazir give away Rs2.5million cheques to the children of the martyred Khassadars and Levies personnel.

The official said the administration would try to provide jobs and education to the children of the martyrs in future.

The relatives of the fallen cops and elders thanked the federal and provincial governments for assistance.