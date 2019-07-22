close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2019

Rs2.5m distributed in Bara among families of martyred personnel

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2019

BARA: Khyber district administration distributed Rs2.5million among the children of martyred Khassadar and Levies personnel at Khyber House in Peshawar on Monday.

DC Mehmood Aslam Wazir arranged a ceremony, which was attended by officials, tribal elders and relatives of the martyred personnel. Mehmood Aslam Wazir give away Rs2.5million cheques to the children of the martyred Khassadars and Levies personnel.

The official said the administration would try to provide jobs and education to the children of the martyrs in future.

The relatives of the fallen cops and elders thanked the federal and provincial governments for assistance.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan