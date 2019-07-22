close
Tue Jul 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2019

Pak players leave to participate in IC Junior Challenge

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 23, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s five tennis players have left to participate in the Asia/Oceania International Club Rod Laver Junior Challenge in Hong Kong from July 23-25.

The under-16 teams from Australia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, and Pakistan will battle for the right to advance to The Worldwide Finals in La Jolla, California, US, in 2020.

The teams will play each other on round robin basis in this three-day event. The format will be singles and doubles with best of three sets, with the final set decided by a 10-point super-tiebreak.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports