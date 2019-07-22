Pak players leave to participate in IC Junior Challenge

KARACHI: Pakistan’s five tennis players have left to participate in the Asia/Oceania International Club Rod Laver Junior Challenge in Hong Kong from July 23-25.

The under-16 teams from Australia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, and Pakistan will battle for the right to advance to The Worldwide Finals in La Jolla, California, US, in 2020.

The teams will play each other on round robin basis in this three-day event. The format will be singles and doubles with best of three sets, with the final set decided by a 10-point super-tiebreak.