KP completes dam feasibility studies

PESHAWAR: The feasibility studies and detailed designs of 16 small dams were completed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with an objective to store floods and rain waters for irrigation and clean drinking water for the people.

Small Dams KP Director General Mujahid Saeed told APP that detailed designs of seven small dams, including Chamak Mira Abbottabad, Surkhawai Mardan, Naki and Bahadar Khel Nowshera, Makh Banda and Chasmi Akorkhel in Karak, and Darabanzam in DI Khan were also completed.

He said the feasibility studies of nine others small dams were also completed, including Kora Nullah, Choudwan Zam and Sheikh Haider Zaman in DI Khan, Kuhai and Panjar in Buner, Tora Wari Hangu, Shoukas, Zari Karak and Tankzam in Tank district, and feasibility studies of Legani Buner, Sarozai Hangu and Zawona Darvazai dams besides Pezu in Lakki Marwat were in progress. The feasibility studies of four small dams, including Shah Tooth, Chitta Batta, Shungali Banda and Shina in Manshera were in approval stage and work on feasibility study on Mandrosh Kalan and Rucha dams was halted due to social problems.