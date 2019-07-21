Pak HC invites Canadian businesses to invest in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: “Pakistan is a promising market of 220 million people, and Canadian businesses should take benefit of investment opportunities available in the country,” said the High Commissioner, Raza Bashir Tarar while addressing launching ceremony of Canada-Pakistan Affiliated Chambers of Trade (CPACT) at Ottawa.

According to report High Commissioner Tarar said that the government of Prime Minister Imran khan has reinvigorated the Board of Investment to develop a close coordination mechanism with the foreign missions abroad and local chambers and business houses to increase the flow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Pakistan.

The high commissioner said that despite visa and adverse travel advisory related obstacles Pakistan-Canada bilateral trade has increased to C$1.5 billion. He highlighted that Pakistan’s investment policy is one of the most liberal in the region and provides a conducive environment for attracting FDI. Canadians can benefit from investment opportunities in food processing, automobiles, Information Technology, Conservation of forests, recycling industry and services sectors which are priority areas for the government of Pakistan, he added.