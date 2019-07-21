Workers protest increasing tripping in industrial estate

PESHAWAR: Workers of several industrial units on Sunday protested over increasing tripping and uninterrupted power supply in Hayatabad Industrial Estate, Peshawar.

They gathered outside gridstation in Hayatabad Phase-7 and held a protest demonstration against the continuous tripping in the industrial estate due to supply of electricity through direct hooks by residents of Shakas. The protesters raised slogans against the illegal use of electricity by people residing at the backside of the Hayatabad Industrial Estate.

The demonstrators said the consistent tripping and uninterrupted supply of electricity to industrial units have badly affected productivity in the industrial estate. They said that electricity supply was cut off due to tripping of high tension line.

They urged the Pesco and police to take action against the power thieves resolve the tripping issue at the earliest. The protesting workers said the direct hooks and illegal use of electricity by residents outside the industrial estate was causing tripping as it had overloaded the whole power distribution system.

The issue of illegal use of electricity was raised with Pesco authorities, relevant high-officials and police, but no action was taken, the protesters said.

The industrialists said the tripping had badly affected production subsequently they were faced with huge financial losses.

They said the workers were forced to protest as the line was tripped from 15 to 18 times today (Sunday) The industrialists said that around 300-400 industrial units existed in Hayatabad Industrial Estate, which faced constant tripping, low voltage and uninterrupted electricity supply. They urged the Pesco to look into the issue of power tripping, faults and outages in the industrial estate due to which they suffered huge financial and productivity loss.