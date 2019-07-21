close
Mon Jul 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2019

Entrance test result

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 22, 2019

LAHORE : University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore, on Sunday announced the result of the entrance test for admissions in BSc engineering and BSc engineering technology programmes in UET, Lahore, its affiliated colleges and other engineering institutions

According to a UET spokesperson, the entrance test carried total 400 marks in which Faiq Irfan Rashid from Lahore grabbed first position by securing 336 marks, Abdul Saboor from Lahore secured second position with 313 marks and Arham Farooq from Multan bagged third position with 308 marks.

