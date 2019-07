Pakistan should not become party to any US game: Siraj

Lahore : Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and a lasting peace there were the need of Pakistan but the country should not become party to any US game in this respect.

Addressing the participants in the leadership workshop of JI Lahore at Mansoora, he said the Pakistani rulers trusted the US but it had always betrayed them, abandoned Pakistan in the hour of difficulty and even tried to create problems for the country. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit would be a failure if he was unable to secure the release of Dr Aafia Sidiqui. He said that if the prime minister had consulted the national leadership prior to his visit, he would have gained greater respect.

The JI chief said that the government had failed within a year and its image had been hurt. He said the entire system was shaky and could collapse any moment.

He said the price-hike had crippled the life of the common man.

Addressing the event, JI Lahore chief Zikrullah Mujahid said that the sacrifices rendered by the JI for the cause of the country would not go waste and the sun of Islamic revolution would rise soon

Baloch: Jamaat-e-Islami Deputy chief Liaqat Baloch has stressed upon the government to explain its position regarding the Qadyanis in unambiguous terms and also adopt a firm stance on the issue at the international level.

In a statement here on Sunday, he appreciated that Prime Minster Imran Khan had explained his personal views on the issue.

However, he said, that nobody in the country could dare abolish the article concerning the finality of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in the constitution.

Liaqat Baloch alleged the real problem was that the Qadyanis were not accepting the constitution and were hatching conspiracies against Pakistan all over the world. He said that the Islamic laws, including the faith in the Khatme Nsubuwwat, were being made ineffective under world pressure while the activities of the Qadyanis were increasing. He said that the rights of all the minorities in the country were fully protected but the Qadyanis were creating problems for themselves by not accepting the constitution.

Liaqat Baloch said that in the elections in erstwhile FATA districts, the PTI had been defeated on the whole which indicated the public mood. However, he said, that peaceful conduct of the polls was a happy sign.