Pothole problems

The Sargodha-Faisalabad Road is an important road connecting these two important major cities of Punjab. A portion of this road between Faisalabad and Chiniot is in a very poor condition. It is littered with potholes and the road is roughly made and untarred, causing a severe impediment to the continuous smooth flow of traffic. Vehicles, tires and undercarriage components will be damaged by such poor road conditions.

Since this is a toll road, it is frustrating that this road is not being maintained properly to streamline our travel. If necessary, the toll tax may be increased. However, in exchange for this the road must be properly maintained. The concerned road maintenance authorities in Faisalabad are requested to expedite the repairs of the said road.

Pervez S Ahmed

Islamabad