Last Qaddafi PM freed

TRIPOLI: Baghdadi al-Mahmoudi, Libya´s last prime minister under ousted dictator Moamer Qaddafi, has been released from jail for health reasons four years after being sentenced to death, Tripoli´s justice ministry said Saturday.
Mahmoudi, in his 70s, was premier when a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled and killed Qaddafi.
