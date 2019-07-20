Man dies at Tomorrowland electro fest in Belgium

BRUSSELS: A man attending Belgium's Tomorrowland festival, one of the world's biggest electronic music events, collapsed and was later declared dead in hospital, organisers and medical sources said Saturday.

The 27-year-old from India fell unconscious while at the festival on Friday, Antwerp prosecutors told VTM news.

He was transported from the site in the town of Boom to Antwerp University Hospital where he could not be revived, a hospita spokes- woman told AFP on Saturday. An autopsy was to be carried out on Monday.

In a statement to Belga news agency, Tomorrowland organisers announced "with sadness the death of one of its guests".

Spokeswoman Debby Wilmsen told VTM the cause of death was not yet known.

She added that the festival had zero tolerance with regard to drugs, a common feature of many big European electro gatherings.