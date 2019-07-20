CDA submits report to SC on anti-encroachment drive

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) submitted a report to the Supreme Court on Saturday stating that an operation against temporary encroachments in the capital had been going on since June 8.

The anti-encroachment operation has been launched by the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

On June 11, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Gulzar Ahmed, while hearing a case titled Pak Gulf Communications (Pvt) Limited verses Capital Development Authority (CDA) directed the MCI and CDA to take immediate corrective measures for restoring the original green areas of Islamabad as per the Master Plan.

The court had directed both the departments to remove all illegal buildings and encroachments from the city and ensure proper playgrounds, parks and other amenities for the residents. According to the report, 250 notices had been served on the violators before starting the anti-encroachment operation.

The court was further informed that various hoardings and large size billboards had also been removed from the avenues, major roads and rooftops of buildings.

The operation has been conducted in F-6 Markaz, Kohsar Market, F-7 Markaz, F-8 Markaz, F-11, G-5, G-6, Aabpara Market, G-7, G-8, G-9, G-10 and G-11.

The MCI has conducted 1,222 anti-encroachment operations since September 2018 and removed 11,783 structures in sectors F-5/2, F-6, F-7, F-7/2, F-10 and F-11.

The court was informed that the dumping site located in Sector I-12 had also been cleaned and levelled and saplings planted there.

The secretary Interior Division has also been requested to direct the IGP police to remove all illegal police check posts from the green belts of Islamabad.

"The MCI will plant approximately five lakh trees/plants in urban areas and Margallah Hills National Park Area," the report concluded.