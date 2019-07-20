close
Sun Jul 21, 2019
DG Khan Cultural Show: Local artistes to be encouraged: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited Alhamra Hall and watched Dera Ghazi Khan Cultural Show at the Colours of Punjab event arranged by the Punjab Information and Culture Department. Performers from Dera Ghazi Khan presented local cultural songs. The chief minister admired the performance of artistes from DG Khan. He also praised the Punjab Information and Culture Department, and said local artistes should be encouraged. The Punjab government will arrange more such shows to encourage local artistes.

