Sun Jul 21, 2019
July 21, 2019

Ehsaas plan to end poverty

Lahore

Islamabad : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar Saturday said that ‘Ehsaas programme’ was about the creation of a ‘welfare state.’ Talking to APP, she said Ehsaas, as one such transformative agenda, which aims at ‘the human capital formation for poverty eradication, economic growth and sustainable development, and overcoming financial barriers to accessing health and post-secondary education,’ she added.

