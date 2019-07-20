Workshop on community development research

Lahore : University of Management and Technology (UMT) organised a one-day workshop through its Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) on the university premises here.

The workshop was held on “Trans-Disciplinary Approach for Community-Based Research Engagement.” UMT Director General Abid HK Sherwani, guest speaker Dr Tariq Zaman from CECOS University, Peshawar, Manager ORIC Rehmat Ullah, participants from different universities and UMT faculty members participated in the programme.

The agenda of the workshop was to highlight the importance of research in community development and to inspire researchers for stepping forward towards community-based research.

Dr Tariq Zaman shared his views on the latest and relevant research methods, tools and case studies from the field which could provide more opportunities for advancement in the area of community development.

The speaker agreed on a point that such workshops were quite interactive and highly informative and these initiatives could play a vital role in the development of society.