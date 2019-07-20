close
Sun Jul 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 21, 2019

Swabi Women varsity students get laptops

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 21, 2019

SWABI: The Swabi Women University on Saturday distributed laptops among 101 students under the Prime Minister National Laptop Scheme, Phase-V.

Speaking as chief guest at the distribution ceremony, Swabi Women University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khanzadi Fatima Khattak said the university had focused on the inculcation of ethical and moral values to its graduate besides imparting quality education.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan