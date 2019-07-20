Swabi Women varsity students get laptops

SWABI: The Swabi Women University on Saturday distributed laptops among 101 students under the Prime Minister National Laptop Scheme, Phase-V.

Speaking as chief guest at the distribution ceremony, Swabi Women University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khanzadi Fatima Khattak said the university had focused on the inculcation of ethical and moral values to its graduate besides imparting quality education.