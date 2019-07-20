Swabi Women varsity students get laptops

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SWABI: The Swabi Women University on Saturday distributed laptops among 101 students under the Prime Minister National Laptop Scheme, Phase-V.
Speaking as chief guest at the distribution ceremony, Swabi Women University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khanzadi Fatima Khattak said the university had focused on the inculcation of ethical and moral values to its graduate besides imparting quality education.
