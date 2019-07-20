Rain spell to continue in Lahore: Met

LAHORE: The provincial capital received heavy rain on Saturday, which may persist during the next couple of days.

The rain turned the weather pleasant and provided people with respite from severe heat.

According to the Met office, rain-thundershower with few heavy falls occurred at scattered places in Sargodha, Gujranwala, Multan, DG Khan, Kashmir, in various part of Lahore and at isolated places in Sahiwal and Bahawalpur Divisions.

Rain/windstorm, with few heavy showers is expected at scattered places in Multan, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala Divisions in the next two to three days.

According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

The rainfall (mm) recorded during the last 24 hours: Sialkot (AP 55, City 6), Joharabad 44, Sahiwal 35, Hafizabad 34, Sargodha 30, Gujranwala 18, Noorporthal 14, Mangla 9, Chakwal 8, Okara, Rahim Yar Khan 6, Toba Tek Singh, Dera Ghazi Khan 04, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum 3, Khanpur, Murree 2, Gujrat 1. Experts have predicted that the prevailing weather condition would persist during the next few days.