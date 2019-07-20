Pakistan finish as runners-up at West Asia Baseball Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan finished as runners-up when they were beaten by Sri Lanka by just one run in the final of the 15th West Asia Baseball Cup 2019 which concluded in Colombo on Saturday.

Pakistan lost 4-5 in the ninth and final inning of the battle.

However, both sides have qualified for the Asian Championships to be held later this year in China. The Asian Championships is also the qualifying event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Two sides from the continental event later this year will make it to the final qualifying tournament for Tokyo 2020.

India finished third, Iran wrapped-up the journey at fourth spot with Bangladesh finishing fifth and Nepal at sixth spot.

Pakistan Federation Baseball president Syed Fakhar Ali Shah said that Pakistan did a fine job in eight innings, adding the three runs conceded by Pakistan in the first innings caused their defeat.

He said the team had prepared well and after removing some weaknesses the team will be fielded in the Olympic qualifying round.