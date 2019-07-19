Ride service to launch bus, ambulance, says minister

LAHORE: The Punjab government Friday claimed that the world famous ride service providing company ride has intended to launch its bus and ambulance services in Punjab.

This was claimed by Minister for Trade and Industry Mian Aslam Iqbal after a meeting with the head of international affairs and strategy at ridesharing company Mr Matthew Devlin who met the minister here at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) office to discuss the various matters, including the problems faced by the company and future roadmap for its investment in Punjab.

According to official statement issued by the Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, “Matthew Devlin informed the minister that ride intended to enhance its investment in Punjab by launching bus and ambulance services. We want to achieve the target of creating five lakh employment opportunities through investment,” he added.

Mian Aslam appreciated the investment offer of the ride and assured that the all-out possible cooperation would be extended.

The Punjab government is following a comprehensive programme to increase socio-economic activities in the province. He directed that the meeting should be arranged between the transport department and ride company officials adding that creating employment opportunities through investment was the Punjab government’s strategy. He urged upon the ride company officials to present a comprehensive presentation about investment in Pakistan, especially in the Punjab province. PBIT CEO Jahanzeb Burana was also present on the occasion.

However, a spokesperson for ride service company when contacted about the future plans of launching bus and ambulance services in Punjab, denied about launch of any such services in Pakistan.

‘We did not offer and discuss any such future plans in the meeting held at PBIT with Punjab Minister for Industry and Trade and PBIT officials”, he said adding that different services offered and operated by the company in the world were discussed in the meeting but no such offer was made about launch of any such services in Punjab.

Currently, Ride Bus service is being provided in Cairo, Egypt where it has been operating from six different points, including Heliopolis, Nasr City, 5th Settlement, Mohandessin, Dokki/Tahrir and Haram.