Manufacturing issues

The high taxes imposed on automobiles have made them very expensive to make which has resulted in less sales and profit. This has forced two of the three major car makers in Pakistan to close down assembly plants temporarily this month. The third may soon follow suit. That will result in the unemployment of thousands of workers including vendors – and substantial loss of various taxes including the indirect taxes paid by employees. It will also discourage new foreign automobile companies to invest here under this policy. It is hoped that the tax structure on automobiles will be immediately examined in the interest of federal and provincial revenue.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi