HIV outbreak in Larkana: S Korea to support WHO project with US $100,000

Islamabad: The government of the Republic of South Korea has decided to extend humanitarian assistance of US $100,000 in cash through the World Health Organisation (WHO) to help respond to the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) outbreak in Larkana district, Sindh. The HIV spread was mainly in Larkana district, and as of July 13, 2019, as many as 935 people have been confirmed with the virus (including 760 children (82%) aged under 15 years of age.

WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala called on Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Islamabad Kwak Sung-kyu on July in order to garner support for WHO project to respond to the unprecedented HIV outbreak in Larkana.

The Korean Embassy played a constructive role in Seoul’s making the decision to support the cause of the WHO project, sympathizing with the grave concern that HIV is spreading rapidly and the majority of the victims are children.

Despite South Korea’s commitment, there remains a significant funding gap for the WHO project, as it requires $4.5 million for the next two years for preventing the spread of transmission of HIV infection in Pakistan and reducing the suffering among the HIV-infected population, especially children. Informing Dr. Mahipala of South Korea’s decision for support, Ambassador Kwak mentioned “I expect that other governments and international NGOs will join South Korea in supporting WHO’s efforts in responding to the HIV outbreak in Pakistan.”

“WHO highly appreciates the valuable support made by the government of the Republic of Korea, enabling WHO to scale up its response to the HIV affected population in Larkana district”, expressed Dr .Palitha in a bilateral meeting on July 18 with Ambassador Kwak.