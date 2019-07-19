Development work to start in all Taiser Town schemes soon, assures Ghani

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani on Friday assured the property owners of Taiser Town Karachi that the overdue development work would be carried out in all the housing schemes of the locality in the next six months to one year.

He made the assurance as he performed the balloting at a hotel for the allotment of 20,174 plots in Taiser Town Scheme 45 under the aegis of the Malir Development Authority (MDA). Speaking on the occasion, the local govt minister said people had bad experiences in the past regarding housing schemes of the MDA because of which they had reservations regarding the new Taiser Town scheme. “But we took the people into the confidence as I am pleased that over 176,000 people submitted [application] forms for this scheme,” he said.

Prior to launching the new Taiser Town scheme, Ghani said he had told the MDA authorities that the housing scheme had to be developed in the next three years to give the possession of land to the successful plot owners. He added that the MDA would be also responsible for completing development work in all its housing schemes of the past so that the possession of plots there could also be given to the successful applicants.

The possession of the plots in the new Taiser Town Scheme would be given to the successful applicants as soon as possible so that they could construct their houses, he said.

Ghani claimed that the Pakistan Peoples Party ruling in the province since 2008 had ensured the provision of thousands of residential plots at cheap rates and on easy instalments but unfortunately many people could not get sufficient and timely information about those schemes owing to lack of publicity.

He said the population of Karachi had been increasing at a very fast pace and the people of the city should be provided hundreds of thousands of residential plots and housing units at cheap rates and on easy instalments.

He added that Karachi would be cleared of the menace of illegal constructions and unauthorised occupation of public land only when the government would provide housing facilities to the people through legal means.

Briefing the participants of the ceremony, the MDA director land said the new scheme of Taiser Town comprised 4,866 residential plots of 80 square yards, 14,660 plots of 120 square yards, 442 plots of 240 square yards, and 204 plots of 400 square yards. Around 176,000 people had applied for these plots.

He said all the successful applicants of the scheme would soon be sent letters to inform them about the timetable to pay the instalments of their plot’s price. He added that all the unsuccessful applicants would be given back their deposited money within one month from the same bank where they had submitted the application.