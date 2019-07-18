1,650 Customs positions transferred, re-deployed

ISLAMABAD: The Customs Wing has re-deployed and transferred 1,650 official positions to meet the challenging revenue target and particularly to control smuggling.

In this context, a total of 180 posts in BS-16 have been re-designated while 1,568 posts in BS-16 have been redeployed across Pakistan. This shake up has not been kept limited to low grade positions but also 84 posts in BS-17 to BS-21 have also been re-deployed.

The bulk of the re-deployed customs officers have been shifted to strengthen the Customs enforcement side. The transfer and posting orders have been issued.

As a consequence of this re-deployment the Torkham corridor will become operational round the clock. The orders will enable the government to meet the demand from trade and industry to curb smuggling.

Customs automation efforts have lately been enabling it to handle more trade efficiently and reduce its reliance on human interface. Under Prime Minister’s instructions, FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi has instructed Customs to improve ease of doing business by expediting initiatives like implementation of WeBOC-Glo, ITTMS and trade related Pakistan Single Window.