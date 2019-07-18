PhD degrees awarded

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five scholars. Muhammad Rashid has been awarded degree in the subject of Political Science after approval of thesis entitled ‘Christian Minority of Lahore: Socio-Political Challenges and Options (2001-2014)’, Asmaa Azeem in the subject of Special Education after approval of thesis entitled ‘Self Efficacy of Regular Education Teachers in Inclusive Classroom Settings’, Sehrish Mushtaq in the subject of Agriculture Science (Plant Pathology) after approval of thesis entitled ‘Molecular Characterisation of Bacterial Diversity from Citrus in Punjab Pakistan’, Sadia Basharat in the subject of Botany after approval of thesis entitled ‘In Vitro Propagation Studies and Partial Biochemical Characterisation for Drought Stress in Jatropha Curcas L.’ and Asam Farid in the subject of Applied Geology after approval of thesis entitled ‘Geophysical Characterisation of Late Quaternary Basin Deposits and Hydrogeophysical Modelling of Lakkimarwat and Domail Plains, Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Paksitan’.

PHEC: Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman and former Vice-Chancellor of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid visited UET and met the incumbent VC Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar. He congratulated Prof Mansoor on assuming the charge of vice-chancellor UET.

During the meeting, the chairman PHEC also exchanged ideas on development of the university. He shared his academic experiences and hoped that under the leadership of Dr Mansoor UET would gain a significant position in the field of knowledge and research. Dr Mansoor also congratulated Prof Dr Fazal on assuming the charge of chairman PHEC and hoped that PHEC would play a major role in the promotion of research in the province.

fire: A spokesman for Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore said smoke was seen rising from first floor of old building of BISE and as a result of which paper waste kept in the veranda caught a fire on Wednesday night at about 1am.

The spokesman said Chairman and Secretary Lahore Board while receiving this information reached the spot immediately. The fire was extinguished with the help of Rescue 1122 and fire brigade.

The spokesman said no damage was done and all departmental and educational record and other documents were fully safe and secure. “Apparently it appears that the fire was the result of short circuit. However, a special committee comprising senior officers of the education department has been constituted which will submit its report within three days,” the spokesman said.