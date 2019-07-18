SNGPL takes action against gas thieves

LAHOREL A SNGPL’s UFG team conducted a raid on Shadiwaal village near Johar Town and disconnected direct bypass of gas from the site on Thursday.

The team led by Bilal Asghar conducted the raid on the instructions of General Manager, SNGPL Lahore, Tayyab Faisal and Chief Engineer Imran Virk. The team disconnected direct bypass of gas installed on 1 “diameter gas pipeline having gas pressure of 4 PSI. The gas was used in domestic network of approximately 70 No of houses.

Meanwhile, a UFG team conducted another raid on a Samnabad Pakki Thatti area and disconnected direct bypass of 3/4" installed on gas pipeline. The gas was being used by domestic network of approximately 4 to 5 No of houses.

During the raid, consumers offered resistance but SNGPL team stood firm against the resistance and successfully managed to curb menace of gas theft. SNGPL submitted applications to at police stations concerned for legal action against gas thieves and they were booked for Rs 2,000,000 and Rs 300,000 worth of gas theft.

PFA: Punjab Food Authority Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive policy to make sure transparent process of tests and interviews for vacant posts in the authority.

He issued these directions while presiding over a high-level interdepartmental meeting at his office. He said PFA was recruiting desired candidates for 1,000 different posts on 100 percent merit.

Meanwhile, PFA would hire another 2,000 people in the next phase after getting the approval of the government to run the affairs of the authority smoothly. He said PFA was being made more active due to the interest of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. According to the project of Punjab government, PFA would be a fully functional and strongest authority in the province, he added.

uplift schemes: The Punjab government Thursday approved three development schemes of energy and fisheries sectors at an estimated cost of Rs7.666billion. These schemes were approved in the 4th meeting of provincial development working party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided by P&D Chairman Habibur-Rehman Gilani.

Acting Secretary Babar Aman Babar, all members of planning & development board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.

The approved schemes included: Retrofitting of Public Institutes as a part of World Bank Funded Punjab Green Development Programme at the cost of Rs357.540million, pilot shrimp farming cluster development project at the cost of Rs3.695billion and cage fish culture cluster development project at the cost of Rs3.613 billion.