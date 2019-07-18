Gold rates up in local market

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold rates increased in the local market by Rs700/tola on Thursday. According to Karachi Saraf Association, gold rates rose in the local market to Rs83,400/tola from Rs82,650/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold prices increased Rs643 to Rs71,485/10 grams from Rs70,842/10 grams on Wednesday. In the international market, gold rates witnessed an increase of $19/ounce to $1,422/ounce.
