Will action be taken on leaking of Hussain’s photo: Maryam

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has welcomed the arrest of the mastermind of making secret videos of the recently-removed judge of an accountability court, Arshad Malik, who had sentenced her father Nawaz Sharif to seven years in jail in the Al Azizia reference.

However, she implied that the arrest of Mian Tariq, the central accused of the secret videos scandal involving the NAB judge was selective justice, asking if those powers who blackmailed the judge into sentencing her father by showing those secret videos would also be arrested.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Maryam termed the arrest of Mian Tariq by the FIA a good job, but raised doubts over the sincerity of authorities in this arrest, asking: “Its good. But whether those will also be arrested, who showed the videos to the judge for blackmailing and forcing him into sentencing innocent Nawaz Sharif.”

In another tweet, Maryam asked: “Whether any action will be taken against those who leaked the picture of Hussain Nawaz.”

Maryam has been waging a forceful campaign in mainstream and social media, advocating that her father must be released, ever since the Islamabad High Court dismissed Judge Arshad Malik last week, following the surfacing of his secret videos of confessing to sentencing Nawaz Sharif under pressure and blackmail. Maryam is making a case that the removal of the judge by the high court proved that he was found guilty of dispensing injustice to her father and thrice prime minister of Pakistan.