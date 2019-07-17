Man who made judge’s video arrested

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested a suspect Mian Tariq who had allegedly made a video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik.

The suspect was produced before the court of a civil judge, which remanded him in the FIA custody for two days. During the hearing, the suspect told the court that he was tortured, alleging that his bones were broken as a result of torture inflicted upon him. The court told the investigation officer to present medical report of the suspect on July 19.

The FIA sources told Geo News that Tariq was caught by the authority’s cybercrime wing, adding the video was traced from Tariq’s house and forensics of the controversial video had already been carried out. They alleged Tariq was trying to flee to Dubai but the FIA caught him.

On July 12, judge Malik was relieved from his duties for his alleged involvement in the controversial video

scandal. The video clip, released by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), purportedly shows the judge allegedly admitting to a lack of evidence against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was sentenced to seven years in prison by the same judge in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference in December. PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz alleged that the video showed the judge saying he was “blackmailed” and coerced into sending her father to prison despite there being no proof of corruption against him.