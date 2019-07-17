close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
BR
Bureau report
July 18, 2019

Ex-IGP quits ANP

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A former inspector general of police (IGP) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zafarullah Khan Umarzai resigned from the Awami National Party (ANP) on Wednesday. The former top cop sent his resignation to the party leaders. He had joined ANP in 2014 in the presence of ANP president Asfandyar Wali Khan. “I along with my family and friends have quit the party on personal and political grounds and I have tendered my resignation,” he said. —Bureau report

