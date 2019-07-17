Ex-IGP quits ANP

PESHAWAR: A former inspector general of police (IGP) from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zafarullah Khan Umarzai resigned from the Awami National Party (ANP) on Wednesday. The former top cop sent his resignation to the party leaders. He had joined ANP in 2014 in the presence of ANP president Asfandyar Wali Khan. “I along with my family and friends have quit the party on personal and political grounds and I have tendered my resignation,” he said. —Bureau report