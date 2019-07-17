Millers praised for not increasing flour prices

LAHORE: Punjab Food Minister Sami Ullah Ch has said Pakistan Flour Mills Association has fulfilled its duty of providing service to people by announcing not to increase price of flour while upholding the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Speaking at a joint press conference with representatives of Pakistan Flour Mills here on Wednesday, the minister said the government had not allowed an increase in flour prices and the Punjab government also played a significant role in that regard. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and his team in collaboration with federal government settled all the matters and removed all ambiguities, the minister said and added the government is clear in its view point that no sales tax has been imposed on flour, fine, souji and choker. The government has also not increased the prices of flour, bread and Naan. He said the law will deal with those who have increased prices of bread, Naan and other daily use items.

Those increasing prices should themselves take back unnecessary increase otherwise the government will take action against them. On the occasion, Chairman Pakistan Flour Mills Association Asim Raza said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar played a commendable role and removed ambiguity regarding imposition of sales tax on flour, fine, souji and choker and a clarification has also been issued in this regard. It has also been given assurance to abolish imposition of tax on choker since 2015, he said.