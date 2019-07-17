close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
July 18, 2019

Congratulations England!

Newspost

 
July 18, 2019

The England team won the ICC World Cup 2019 in the final against New Zealand. The final was joyful for England fans but painful for the New Zealand team and its fans because they have not won a world cup yet either. The final match kept millions of fans on the edge of their seats as it was tied by the 50th over and had to be decided by ICC rules.

The England team worked very hard for the victory and their hard work paid off finally. I wish to give my congratulations to the English team for this major accomplishment and wish them many good playing years to come.

Alijan Dilwash

Karki

