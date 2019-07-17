24 candidates for PK-110 in Orakzai

KALAYA: Around 24 candidates are running for PK-110 in Orakzai district, an official said on Wednesday. District Returning Officer (DRO) Faridullah Khattak told The News that the constituency had a total of 196,439 registered voters.

He said the district had about 176 polling stations and arrangements have been finalised for the election. The DRO said 23 polling stations have been declared sensitive.

He added personnel of the law-enforcement agencies would be deployed to ensure peaceful observance of the polls. “The government has taken all measures to ensure the holding of free and transparent election,” the DRO maintained.