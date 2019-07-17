close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2019

24 candidates for PK-110 in Orakzai

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 18, 2019

KALAYA: Around 24 candidates are running for PK-110 in Orakzai district, an official said on Wednesday. District Returning Officer (DRO) Faridullah Khattak told The News that the constituency had a total of 196,439 registered voters.

He said the district had about 176 polling stations and arrangements have been finalised for the election. The DRO said 23 polling stations have been declared sensitive.

He added personnel of the law-enforcement agencies would be deployed to ensure peaceful observance of the polls. “The government has taken all measures to ensure the holding of free and transparent election,” the DRO maintained.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus