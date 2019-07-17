$45 million coin

A gold coin, produced by Perth Mint and supposedly worth $45 million stands on display at the New York Stock Exchange at Wall Street in New York City. The coin—with Queen Elizabeth’s profile pressed onto one side and a mid-hop kangaroo on the other— measures nearly 32 inches in diameter and is almost 5 inches thick. It weighs about 2,200 pounds of 99.99 percent pure gold and is recognised by Guinness World Records as the largest coin ever created. Australia –based Perth Mint is one of the largest refiners in the world, turning 300 metric tons of gold into coins and bullion bars every year. The mint is government-owned and issues legal-tender bullion and commemorative coins, but not currency.