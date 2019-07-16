Simmons, Sixers agree to $170m deal

LOS ANGELES: The NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and Australian star Ben Simmons have agreed to a five-year, $170 million maximum contract extension, US media reported on Monday.

ESPN said Simmons’ agent Rich Paul had confirmed the deal, although the parties had until mid-October to finalize the extension of Simmons’ rookie contract.

Simmons, 22, was the number one overall draft pick in 2016 and after injury saw him miss the 2016-17 season he was named Rookie of the Year in 2017-18.

He averaged 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists for the 76ers last season, when he was named an All-Star for the first time. In the past two seasons he has had 22 triple-doubles and 80 double-doubles, emerging as a dominant finisher at the rim.