Simmons, Sixers agree to $170m deal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: The NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and Australian star Ben Simmons have agreed to a five-year, $170 million maximum contract extension, US media reported on Monday.
ESPN said Simmons’ agent Rich Paul had confirmed the deal, although the parties had until mid-October to finalize the extension of Simmons’ rookie contract.
Simmons, 22, was the number one overall draft pick in 2016 and after injury saw him miss the 2016-17 season he was named Rookie of the Year in 2017-18.
He averaged 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists for the 76ers last season, when he was named an All-Star for the first time. In the past two seasons he has had 22 triple-doubles and 80 double-doubles, emerging as a dominant finisher at the rim.
LOS ANGELES: The NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and Australian star Ben Simmons have agreed to a five-year, $170 million maximum contract extension, US media reported on Monday.
ESPN said Simmons’ agent Rich Paul had confirmed the deal, although the parties had until mid-October to finalize the extension of Simmons’ rookie contract.
Simmons, 22, was the number one overall draft pick in 2016 and after injury saw him miss the 2016-17 season he was named Rookie of the Year in 2017-18.
He averaged 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists for the 76ers last season, when he was named an All-Star for the first time. In the past two seasons he has had 22 triple-doubles and 80 double-doubles, emerging as a dominant finisher at the rim.