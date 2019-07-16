close
July 17, 2019
Tax collectors

Newspost

 
There are many good steps being taken by the government for tax reforms. Everyone must pay sales taxes on consumables. The masses may question why they should pay extra money to a lawyer to file tax returns when the tax is deducted at the source.

My suggestion to the government is to make the retailer the sales tax collecting agent. This way the government can step up the momentum of economic growth despite the current IMF conditions.

Muhammad Fuzail

Karachi

