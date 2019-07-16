Maryam to lead rallies across the country

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz announced on Tuesday she would be leading protest rallies across the country and asked people who wish “to live in a free, democratic and just Pakistan” to join the protest.

“Insha’Allah I shall be leading protest rallies across Pakistan that will not only ask for justice for Nawaz Sharif but demand rule of law, freedom of expression, end to manipulation of the entire system to punish public representatives, stealing people’s mandate, imposition of selected,” said Maryam on Twitter. “Every Pakistani who wishes to live in a free, democratic and just Pakistan must join,” she added.

Although Maryam did not specify when the protest rallies would start, the PML-N shared on Twitter she would address a rally in Faisalabad on Sunday [July 21].