Higher education

In the years since its creation, Pakistan has only managed to produce one Nobel prize winner in academics. When we take Pakistan’s population into account, this turns out to be a failure of the country’s educational system. In a system where rote learning is common, research work is almost negligible and political involvement is a trend, you cannot expect it to produce some eminent figures in the field of academics. The core reason behind its failure is merely the lack of planning in this field by our past governments.

The county’s university level education lacks a well organised structure. In the current system, the main focus of universities had been only teaching which hinders research work. On the other hand, the boards that govern these universities lack expertise in the field of academics because they are mainly political figures or alumni. The government should bring reforms not only in the boards of public universities but should also plan to change the organisational structure of these institutions.

Ahmad Khan

Peshawar