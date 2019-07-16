close
Wed Jul 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
July 17, 2019

‘Some of Pak U19 players are future stars’

Sports

SIA
Syed Intikhab Ali
July 17, 2019

KARACHI: Some of the youngsters who were part of the Under-19 squad in South Africa series are future stars, said their coach Azam Khan on Tuesday.

Talking to ‘The News’, he said that the youngsters’ wonderful performance in South Africa was overshadowed by the thrilling matches of the World Cup in England. Azam, a veteran of one Test and six ODIs for Pakistan, said that he would submit the report of the tour to PCB in a couple of days, which would have details about each player.

He said that the tour was not easy as the victory margin of 7-0 showed. “The players we played against had already played against India, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. They were in full form and the weather was cold and wet. But our strength was fast bowling and we used the bowlers according to our plan,” he added.

He said that fast bowler Naseem Shah and left arm spinner Amir Ali’s wicket-taking ability played an important role in the success. He said that medium pacers Abbas Afridi, Akhtar Shah and Sheraz Khan also bowled well.

Azam said that captain Rohail Nazir’s batting and wicket-keeping were great. Rohail was declared the player of the series with 318 runs and 10 victims behind the stumps. The coach said that Haider Ali scored more than 300 runs with one century and three fifties. Muhammad Haris and Irfan Nazeer also batted well, he added. He said that he expected some of the players to become part of Pakistan senior team in future if they continued the way they played in South Africa.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus