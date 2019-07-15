PTI govt accused of creating hurdles in graveyard land acquisition

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Zahoor has asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government not to create hurdles in the acquisition of land for a graveyard. “Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had transferred an amount of Rs200 million for the acquisition of land for the graveyard two years ago but despite imposition of Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is creating hurdles in the acquisition of the land for the graveyard,” Sardar Zahoor told reporters here on Monday. He said that district administration had completed legal formalities and imposed Section 4 during the previous government of the PTI when he was an MPA but that issue was still lingering on because of the, what he alleged was, unjustified interference by the PTI government.