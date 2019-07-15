Buzdar greets Matric high-achievers

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has felicitated the position-holders of matriculation examination.

In a press statement issued here Monday, he said that bright students were the precious asset to the nation and the future of Pakistan was attached with bright and hard working students.

The parents and teachers also deserve the accolade and "I extend congratulations to them as well. The government will continue to work for the encouragement of intelligent students, he said and expressed best wishes for the position-holders.

notice: Usman Buzdar has taken notice of rape and murder of a 10-year-old child in Batapur and sought a report from CCPO Lahore. He directed the police to arrest the accused at the earliest, adding that elements involved in such gruesome incident deserve strict punishment. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family and assured that justice would be provided to them at every cost.

grieved: Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives and property in a flood in Leswa at Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad.

The chief minister offered condolences and expressed heartfelt sympathies with the heirs of the deceased. The chief minister said that he equally shares the grief of family members of the deceased and stand with them in their time of trial. He also prayed for the early recovery of those who are still missing.

corruption: Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed has said the opposition parties are doing false propaganda on the post of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani. N-League and Peoples Party are making futile efforts for hiding their corruption through their public meetings.

Opposition parties should support the government in national development despite using negative tactics. PTI always highlighted people’s problems when it was on opposition benches. The minister maintained that Shahbaz Sharif in his greed for money did not even spare donation money for earthquake affectees.

Incompetent government of Nawaz Sharif destroyed the national economy. He stated that N-League and PPP during their tenures always engaged in promoting politics of self-interest. Shahbaz Sharif by doing corruption destructed his life hereafter.

PTI government is determined to spend people’s money for their welfare. Filling their pockets with people’s money is not less than treason.PTI government is struggling for the prosperity and development of the country according to the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the minister added.